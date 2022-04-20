Shivpal & BJP MLA Question Relevance Of SP-BSP Alliance In UP

Ballia: A day after the SP-BSP mahagathbandhan gave an impressive show at Kolkata by joining other opposition parties to show their unity against the BJP, the leaders of other opposition parties and even the BJP have questioned the relevance of this alliance of opposite ideologies.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and founder of the Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia(PSPL) Shivpal Singh Yadav hit out at the SP and BSP saying," how can two parties having different ideologies can progress."

He even went to the extent of saying that while a leader ditched his father to grab the party from him another ditched several parties for her political and electoral benefit in the past. The PSPL leader, while talking to media here on Saturday night, reiterated his offer for a Narco test over the 1995 guest house incident, in which BSP president Mayawati was attacked." If the leaders have courage then they should accept my challenge for Narco test," he said.

Though Mr Yadav, also criticised the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made to the people and the problem of the people due to demonetisation and GST, but his main target was SP-BSP alliance.

He also disclosed that he was forced to leave SP due to a family member without naming anyone. " SP was my baby along with Netaji( Mulayam Singh Yadav) but someone in the family forced me to leave the party," he said with giving some hint against SP general secretary Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, the person.

But Shivpal took the name of Ram Gopal over his challenge to him for criticising Akhilesh Yadav in eastern UP. " I am talking what I have in my mind. No one can tutor me what to say," he said.

The PSPL, founder said that he will continue to give statement against SP. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Barriya assembly segment in Ballia Surendra Singh too hit out at the SP-BSP alliance alleging that this new Mahagathbandhan is just to earn money.

" After the BSP's defeat in 2014 and again in 2017 in UP, BSP was desperate to earn money by selling the Lok Sabha tickets with the help of SP," he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

The BJP MLA said though everyone knows the fate of the BSP and SP would be the same but it is sure that BSP president will earn some money by selling the tickets. Mr Singh said Mayawati was responsible for instigating the dalits to lodge fake cases against the non-dalits in which backwards were most harassed. The BJP MLA is known for his controversial statements in the recent past like he suggested Hindu families to have at least 5 children to counter the Muslims and to make the country a Hindu nation. UNI