Shivpal's PSP To Support Congress In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) led by Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced its support to Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnan in Lucknow. The PSP has not fielded any candidate in Lucknow. PSP sources said that the Congress candidate had personally sought support from Shivpal Yadav. "In any case, there was no question of supporting the SP-BSP candidate Poonam Sinha," said a PSP leader. The PSP is a breakaway group of the Samajwadi Party led by Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The PSP has fielded candidates on a majority of the seats but not in Mainpuri where Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is the candidate. The PSP has also not put up candidates in Azamgarh and Kannauj where Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav are candidates. --IANS