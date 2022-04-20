Shivpal's Party To Contest 2019 LS Polls Under Mulayam Leadership

Kannauj: A day after announcement was made on the formation of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav today announced that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be contested under this banner only. "We will fight the next Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Netaji (Mulayam) on the banner of SSM and in coming days large number of leaders and workers will join this new front," he told his supporters here. "You will see with your own eyes, how people will join en mass in this front," he claimed. Earlier, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav's supporters gave a grand welcome to their leader in the city of perfume at Fagua Bhatta on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Yesterday, Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav had announced formation of the SSM at Etawah after his meeting with Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav at a relative's residence. A senior SP legislator close to Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav told UNI today that several legislators have started approaching Mr Shivpal Singh Yadav after yesterday's announcement. "We are not in a hurry and the new Morcha would turn into a big force by 2019 Lok Sabha in the State." Meanwhile in Lucknow too, posters and big hoardings of SSM surfaced. The poster and hoardings have photographs of Mulayam and Shivpal. The poster, allegedly put up by SP leader Om Prakash alias Pappu Yadav, congratulates the party patriarch on the launch of Samajwadi Secular Morcha. UNI