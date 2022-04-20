Shivpal's Front Apparently Non-Starter, Launching Deferred To October

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Secular Front to be floated by the senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has apparently proved to be a non-starter. Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, had announced in May last to float the front on July 6. Shivpal Yadav had earlier said that he would conduct state wide tour for mobilising the support for the front and then launch the non-political organisation in Lucknow. Without assigning any reason the date for the launch of the front has now been deferred to October next. In last five weeks, Shivpal Yadav has visited several districts to mobilise support for the front but met with no success. He has failed to mobilise support even in his home district Etawah. A SP leader said here today he can mobilise some crowed from Etawah for holding a rally in Lucknow but no leader or party worker will identify with the secular front. Yesterday, Shivpal Yadav was in Meerut. Not a single leader of the Samajwadi Party including the district president Rajpal Singh could find time to visit the once powerful leader of the Samajwadi Party. Shahid Manzoor, former Cabinet Minister and once a confident of Shivpal Yadav said he had no information about the visit so he could not meet the SP leader. Shivpal Yadav sought to save his face saying that his visit has nothing to do with politics and the proposed secular front. He said he has come to Meerut to meet the family of the SP leader Pinto Rana who was killed in a road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Shivpal Yadav made no comments about Akhilesh Yadav or the secular front. He however criticised the Yogi Adityanath Government for failing to control the law and order in the state. He said in last three months, the BJP Government has done nothing for the people of the state as the Government was yet to rollout the policies and the programme. Yogi Adityanath is yet to present the budget for current fiscal 2017-18 in the State Assembly. Shivpal Yadav said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed to tone up the law and order within 45 days of taking over. Even after his 100 days in office there is no material change on the ground and the criminals are striking at will across the state. Shivpal Yadav, however said, he would seek the performance record after Yogi Adityanath completes six months in office. UNI