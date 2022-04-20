Shiv Sena On The Backfoot As Permission Denied For Rally

Ayodhya: The Shiv Sena has reportedly called off its proposed November 25th rally after failing to get permission from the district administration.

A senior party leader, however, said that the party had not sought any permission, a claim contradicted by others.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakre would be visiting Ayodhya for the first time on November 24, along with his supporters, which would have coincided with the November 25th VHP's 'dharam sabha', which now stands cancelled. The 'dharam sabha' was proposed to demand for a government legislation for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Around one lakh people were expected to attend the event to be held at Baade Bhaktmal ground on the Parikarma Marg.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is camping here for the past couple of days, said here on Thursday that they had not sought any permission from the district administration to hold any rally to be addressed by party chief Uddhav Thakre. But Shiv Sena, Uttar Pradesh, president Anil Singh made a contradictory statement saying that first they sought permission of Ram Katha Park and later at Gulab Badi in the Faizabad city, about 10 kilometers away from the disputed site. But the authorities denied permission to both of it siting law and order problem.

Mr Raut had also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday to apprise him about the problems faced by the Sainiks in getting permission from the Ayodhya authorities. But it did not work out.

Meanwhile, according to Shiv Sena leaders, Uddhav Thakre will reach Ayodhya by a special flight from Mumbai on November 24 afternoon and thereafter, hold a meeting with the sadhus and saints. In the evening he will attend the Aarti on the banks of the Saryu river and on November 25, the Shiv Sena chief will worship at the makeshift temple of Ram Lalla in the morning and later will address a press conference. Mr Thakre would leave for Mumbai thereafter from Ayodhya by a special flight.

Sources said Uddhav Thakre would be bringing soil from the birthplace of Chatrapati Shivjee at Shivneri fort in Maharastra and will place it for the construction of the Ram Temple.

The Shiv Sena leaders also claimed that two special trains from Maharastra has been booked to ferry the Sainiks to Ayodhya. While one train will reach Ayodhya on Friday and another on Saturday morning. This would be the first time that any Shiv Sena chief will visit Ayodhya. Sena's founder Bala Saheb Thakre never visited Ayodhya and he just once visited Lucknow to appear in the CBI court after the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. Shiv Sena was the first political party to claim responsibility for the demolition of the Babri mosque on December 6,1992. UNI