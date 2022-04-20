Shiv Sena Mocks At BJP Over Bihar, UP LS Bypoll Results

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday scoffed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the result of the recently concluded Lok Sabha bypolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Shiv Sena, in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', called the results of the by-election alarming for the BJP, saying that it is clear indication of the party's defeat in the 2019 General Elections. "The result of Uttar Pradesh by-election is worrisome for the BJP. They say that by-poll doesn't define the mood of the nation, but from the time the BJP came to power at the Centre they have lost 9 out of 10 by-polls in the country," read the editorial.

It further raised a question on the 'popularity' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the nation, which made the BJP victorious in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, saying that change in people's behaviour is visible after the party's defeated in the by-polls.

The Shiv Sena even advised the Prime Minister to stay more in India among the people and pay heed to their woes, if he wants to win a marginal vote share in the forthcoming elections.

"Even after massive popularity of Prime Minister Modi, this kind of result is astonishing. A clear drop in the number of Lok Sabha seats for the BJP in 2019 general election is visible," said the editorial.

"The BJP has t0 contest election in India and not in Russia, Canada, France, America and Israel, so they should to the woes of the people," it added.