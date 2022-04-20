Shiv Sena Chief To Visit Ayodhya On Jun 16, Day When VHP Will Hold Its Meeting

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 16 along with his MPs, a day after Dharama Mahasabha will be held in the temple town on the occasion of Janmotsava of Nritya Gopal Das which will be attended by top saints of the country.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday evening and inform him about Thackeray's visit.

This visit is seen as an attempt by Shiv Sena to pressurise the Union Government to expedite to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi issue as Sena Chief will visit Ayodhya along with newly elected MPs. He will have a darshan of Ram Lala and will also address a public meeting.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has, however, distanced itself from Shiv Sena leader and his MPs visit to Ayodhya. VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma told this reporter on Monday that he has no information about any political leader visiting Ayodhya on June 16.

"A Dharam Mahasammelan has been called on the occasion of Janmotsava of Nritya Gopal Das on June 16. Saints from across the country will attend that function. Ram issue will likely to be discussed but it is not on the agenda," he said.

He clarified that Shiv Sena leader has not been invited in any of the functions.

This is the second time Shiv Sena Chief will be visiting Ayodhya in last six months. Earlier before Lok sabha elections he had visited Ayodhya with his family members and now he will be visiting Ram Lala with his newly elected MPs.

In a statement, Sanjay Raut had said Sena is in favour of early resolution of Ayodhya issue and Ram Mandir should be built at the Ram janmabhoomi. UNI