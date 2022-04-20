Shiv Sena Can't Hijack Ram Temple Issue: BJP MLA

Ayodhya: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena could not hijack the Ram temple issue.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "How can the Shiv Sena hijack the Ram Mandir issue? The people who thrash north Indians, those who don't even have the mentality to serve humanity, how will they serve Lord Ram." Singh's statement coincides with the mega event being organised by the Shiv Sena in Ayodhya to press for the construction of a Lord Ram temple here. It is also worth mentioning that Shiv Sena is the BJP's ally in Maharashtra government. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday for a two-day visit, asked the BJP-led Central government not to play with the sentiments of the Hindus.

After offering prayer at the Ram Lalla temple, the Shiv Sena chief addressed the media and said, "If the matter has to be resolved by the Supreme Court, then it should not be made a poll issue during the election campaign. BJP should not play with the sentiments of the Hindus." He further said that the BJP should tell the people that the Ram temple issue is their 'chunavi jumla' (election gimmick). On Saturday, Thackeray asked the Central government to announce the date for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "We want the date when the temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk on other things. Today I want the date. I don't want to take credit for the construction of Ram temple. We want a date," he had said.