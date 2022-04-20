Shiromani Akali Dal Pays Homage To Ambedkar On His 130th Birth Anniversary

Bathinda (The Hawk): Shiromani Akali Dal pays homage to Bharat Ratna Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary under the leadership of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka and former MLA and Trade wing President Sarup Chand Singla. During this time Ex. Mayor Balwant Roy Nath, Senior Akali Leader Iqbal Singh Babli Dhillon, the District President of Youth Akali Dal Harpal Singh Dhillon, District President of SC Wing Makhan Singh, Jagdeep Gehri, MC Rana Randeep Singh, Ratan Maluka, Gurpreet Singh Bedi, Gobind Masih, Sunil Fauzi, Manpreet Sharma and other Akali workers. During this, Sikander Singh Maluka and Sarup Chand Singla said that Constituent Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Bharat Ratna has always worked for social reforms. He said that on 14 April 1891, Dr. Bhim Rao, born in Madhya Pradesh, got higher education while fighting many situations. Who wrote the Constitution of India for the upliftment of every section of the society. Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was a popular economist, politician and social reformer. Who also supported the rights of Mazdoors, Farmers and women. Maluka and Singla said that Baba Sahib always used to inspire people for good politics. He believed that if good people do not enter politics, then unqualified people start ruling the country, which will prove fatal for the country and society. He said that every human being today needs to follow the teachings given by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar so that social evils can be eradicated from this society.