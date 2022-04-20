Ships, flights to evacuate Indians from Maldives, UAE; 300 Australians to fly back home from India

Kochi: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday.

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for the Maldives on Monday night, he said.

While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

Two special flights are also set to operate on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates due COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced.

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalized by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai, a statement said on Monday.

The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back, it added.

According to the statement, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations.

"The cost of the tickets and other conditions, for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India, and health requirements to board the flight will be conveyed in due course and will have to be accepted by each passenger," it said.

Air tickets will only be issued to those on the passenger lists prepared by the Embassy or Consulate, the statement said.

The Embassy or Consulate will also be conveying the details of further flights to different destinations in India in the coming days and the process for finalization of the passenger lists for these flights will remain the same, it said.

As there were almost 200,000 registrations for travelling back, it will take time for all the people to be accommodated on these flights, the statement said.

Around 300 people stranded in India due to the nationwide lockdown will fly back to Australia on Tuesday in a chartered plane, according to a travel agent which has facilitated the bookings.

These people would be flying in a Singapore Airlines' aircraft from the national capital to Sydney.

The Australian High Commission in India has been facilitating special flights to fly back people from Australia who are currently stranded in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 11, some flights have been operated from India to Australia to ferry the stranded people.

As many as 300 stranded people from Australia are flying back to their country on Tuesday from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Amit Sharma, whose travel firm Pricebeat made the bookings and arranged the charter aircraft, told PTI from Sydney.

He said the flight would be operated by Singapore Airlines and is scheduled to take off late in the evening on Tuesday.

A reply was awaited from a DIAL on the planned flight on Tuesday.

Earlier evacuation flights were flown to Sydney and Melbourne from cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Those flights were operated by Malaysian carrier Lion Air and Qatar Airways, he added.

A total of 2,769 people were flown back to Australia till April 29, when the last two chartered flights were operated from Delhi and Chennai to Australia by the Qatar Airways, as per a Facebook post by Australia in India.

The nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections started on March 25 and commercial flight operations also remain suspended.

—PTI