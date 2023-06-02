Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shinde-Sharad Pair, Ajit-Devendra Phadnavis Pair: That's The Current Arithmetic in Mumbai / Maharashtra "Power Politics". Uddhav Thackeray, Guesses Are Right, Is Confused, Jinxed, Jeopardised, Jingoistic Seriously Vacillating Between Taking Sanyas Or Re-Mingle With Raj Thackeray Or Amalgamate His Party In To Rahul Gandhi's Congress. Or, ...Do What Next? He Is In A Deep Quandary These Days, Opine His Aides. He Is Closely Watching The Developments Between His "Current Guru" Sharad Pawar And Shinde Who Outrightly Ditched Him Left-And-Right Showing Him Bananas; Its Another Matter That Cursently, Many Of Shinde's Confidantes Including MPs, MLAs etc Are Openly Grousing At Him, And, In Rebellion Against Him Threatening Him Of Going Back To The Uddhav-Captained Shiv Sena Again. Panting For Breath + To Heave The Most Uqgently Needed Sigh Of Relief, Shinde Has Resorted To Pawar To Bail Him Out From The Present Labyrinthine Imbroglio That For Him Is "Out Of His Control". Pawar Like The Sugar Daddy Is At His Rescue But At The Same Time, He Has Alerted Uddhav To Be 24x7 Alert For He May Have To Re-Accomodate In To His Party The Deserters From His Party To Shinde's Shiv Sena. ...Officially, Shinde-Pawar Pair Is Intact, Comment Insiders.