Shimlipal Sanctuary fire brought under control, CM Patnaik asks officials to take preventive steps

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held a review meeting with senior government officials and instructed them to take preventive measures after a fire raged in the Shimlipal Wildlife Sanctuary (STR) for days and has now been controlled.

Directing senior officials to take immediate preventive action Chief Minister said in a statement that "Shimlipal is not only a treasure trove of Odisha or India but also an invaluable asset of the whole world.

Informing the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Forests and Environment, Dr Mona Sharma said that the blaze has been bought under control.

"No casualties were reported. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued to control the fire and no major trees have been damaged," Sharma said, adding that the PCCF Wildlife is monitoring the situation and taking preventive steps at the spot.

Earlier on Tuesday Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Distressed to learn about the forest fires raging in Simlipal Tiger Reserve from social media platforms. Request the urgent attention of Union Minister for Environment & Forest, Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on this alarming situation at one of the most important biosphere reserves of the country."

Later Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed through a tweet that "he has ordered officers to take immediate action." (ANI)