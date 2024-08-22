Shimla: CITU holds protest outside Indira Gandhi Medical College against Kolkata rape-murder

This protest follows the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, sparking widespread outrage.

Shimla: In a demonstration of solidarity with the rape and murder victim from West Bengal, the state committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Himachal Pradesh, alongside hospital workers, staged a silent protest outside Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).

The protest, which highlighted the issue of safety and security for women in workplaces, comes in the wake of the tragic incident in Kolkata where a doctor was brutally raped and murdered.

Vijendra Mehra, CITU Himachal Pradesh State President, voiced the deep concerns of the protesters, stating, "The incidents of violence against women in workplaces are a matter of grave concern. In Kolkata, women doctors are forced to work for 36 hours in unsafe conditions, resulting in such heinous crimes. Despite the Supreme Court's guidelines and the Indian Constitution's Articles, we are still fighting for their implementation even after 78 years. The government is shielding the accused instead of protecting the victims. Moreover, workers are being forced to work for more than 36 hours, violating international conventions."

Mehra further emphasized the need for legal protection, adding, "We stand with the doctors and all health workers in their demand for safety and security. CITU has passed a resolution demanding a comprehensive law to ensure the safety of doctors and other workers in hospitals," said Mehra.

Nisha, a sanitation worker at IGMC, echoed these sentiments, expressing her fears about workplace safety. "What happened in the Kolkata hospital could happen anywhere. Women, whether doctors, health workers, or sanitation staff, are not safe, even in hospital restrooms. We demand that women be provided with the necessary safety measures so they can work without fear. Our country champions slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' but in reality, women workers are not respected or protected. There needs to be a significant change to ensure our safety," she said.

Virender Sharma, President of the IGMC Contract Workers Union, also spoke at the protest, stressing the importance of implementing protective laws.

"The horrific crime in Kolkata has shocked us all. We have organized this silent protest to demand justice for the victim and to push for the enactment of a law that ensures the safety of all hospital staff, including doctors, paramedics, and sanitation workers. The Himachal Pradesh government must act to protect its healthcare workers," Sharma declared.

The protest concluded with a firm call for immediate action from the authorities to address these critical safety concerns and to bring about much-needed reforms in the workplace environment for women across the country.

