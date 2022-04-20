Shimla Sees Coldest Night In 11 Years, Manali 9 Years

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh capital saw the coldest night in 11 years with the mercury dipping to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

Likewise, tourist resort Manali experienced the coldest in nine years with the minimum temperature nose-diving to minus 7.8 degrees.

A day earlier, both Shimla and Manali had received plentiful snowfall. The day''s temperature in these towns stood at 8.6 degrees and 1.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state''s lowest temperature was minus 14.6 degrees recorded in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological office here, told IANS that the minimum temperatures at most of the places fell by four-five degrees and these were season''s lowest.

He said another western disturbance is likely to hit Western Himalayan region from January 11, bringing more rain and snowfall.

--IANS