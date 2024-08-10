Shimla Police continues search operations; 55 people missing

With roads and essential services disrupted, the state faces a severe crisis. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains, keeping the government on high alert until September.

Shimla: The Shimla Police has been continuing their search and retrieval operations on Saturday in various locations, from the Samej village to the Sunni area on the bank of the Satluj river.

As per data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 55 people have been missing since August 1, including 33 people from Samej and the Bagipul area of the Shimla and Kullu districts.

Additionally, 128 roads have been closed in the state, along with 44 electricity schemes and 67 water schemes which have been disrupted.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and an orange alert has been issued in the state for the next 24 hours.

Earlier, on August 9, the recent heavy rainfalls and flood situations in the state has led to a devastating loss of Rs. 900 crore to the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH),

Public Works Department (PWD), and the state's road infrastructure, a government release said on Friday.

The state government has put all districts on high alert for rain and expected natural disasters till September.

As rescue and search operations continue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concern over the lack of immediate assistance from the Union government, though assurances of future help have been given.

In a statement reflecting the emotional toll of the disaster, CM Sukhu said, "The rescue and search operation will continue as we have sentiments that people want to see the body of their lost ones, so we shall continue operations." He added that 33 people are still missing.

With the government on high alert until September, the Chief Minister assured that officials and deputy commissioners are holding daily meetings to manage the situation.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous government for its lax policies, particularly regarding water usage by large hotels. "The previous government was so insensitive, that they used not to charge big hotels any money for water bills," Sukhu remarked.

"We have made it mandatory that we charge per kilolitre from them, even if they are in rural areas. Whatever money is collected from them will be spent in rural areas for providing pure drinkable water," he added.

