Shilpa Shinde: 'Paurushpur' shows if a woman can seduce, she can kill, too

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde will next be seen in the web series Paurashpur. The show traces the story of a medieval city fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love, and is set against the backdrop of 16th century India.

The trailer of the series has reminded many of Girish Karnad's 1984 erotic drama, Utsav, starring Rekha and Shekhar Suman. Reacting to the comparisons, Shilpa told IANS: "I feel we shouldn't make comparison between my character in 'Paurashpur' and Rekha ji's character in 'Utsav'. A lot of things are similar between our project and 'Utsav' in terms of costumes, jewellery and body language of the characters, but I don't think I can match up to the level of Rekha ji character in 'Utsav'. We have just tried to create something new."

Shilpa plays Queen Meerawati in the show. "There is a lot of mystery elements in the show. I can assure the audience that they will not be disappointed. Paurashpur is a male-dominating kingdom and women are there only to have physical relationships but in this show we have also shown that if a woman can seduce a man, she can kill him, too. So, you shouldn't mess around with her!" she said.

The show also features Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal in key roles. It will release on December 29 on Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

—IANS