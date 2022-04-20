Shilpa Shinde: 'Paurashpur' deals with issues gender politics and patriarchy

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde says the upcoming web series Paurashpur touches upon serious issues as patriarchy and gender politics.

Set in 16th century India, the show is about the world of Paurashpur where actor Annu Kapoor's character, Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the misogynistic kingdom.

Shilpa, who plays Queen Meerawati, challenges the male-dominated laws where women are objectified.

"Besides portraying an ambitious character of a queen, the show touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics and power. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale," said Shilpa.

Actor Milind Soman as the third gender Boris questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts a revolution.

"I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time," said Milind.

The show will premiere on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

—IANS