Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note On Expressing Gratitude To Parents

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday shared a heartwarming note along with a video on Instagram.

In the video her mom Sunanda Shetty is seen sketching the idol of Lord Shiva and filling it with different colours on son Viaan Raj Kundra's biceps.

The 'Dhadkan' star stated in her note that this lockdown period is a great time to introspect and appreciate how much our parents have done for us in the past, and said that, "The least we can do NOW is show them, love."

She captioned her Instagram post as, "Our parents have done so much for us, the love, the hard work, the sacrifices... We cannot - for a single second - forget how much they've done. We live in a different "YUG", where we lead such fast-paced lives and live in the present forgetting the past... But it's only human to err. THIS (Lockdown) is a great time to introspect and appreciate how much our parents have done for us in the past. The least we can do NOW is show them, love. This TIME is priceless; I was fortunate to have my maternal grandma with me in my formative years and I feel sooo overjoyed to see my son have these moments with my mom. Thank you, Mom... for all and more... always! We are truly lucky and blessed. Only gratitude."

The actor is staying indoors with her family during the lockdown and is educating her fans on the precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, Shilpa thanked the police officials in a special by posting a picture of herself holding a placard that read, '#Dil Se Thank You. Jai Hind.' "Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. AAP hain isiliye hum surakshit hain," she tweeted along with her picture. —ANI