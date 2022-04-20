Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gorges On Vada Pav

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed gorging on vada pav as her Sunday binge.

Shilpa posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen enjoying a plate of vada pav.

"Chalte Chalte dekha Vada pao. Mann ne bola Sunday hai. Toh Khao Khao Khao Banta hai bhau! Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth.. #sundaybinge time..

"Crispy Spicy #vadapav (#onionbhajias #samosas and #palakpakoda) #travelfood #sundayfunday#sundayvibes #guiltfree #streetfood #gratitude #happy," she wrote alongside the video.

Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting "Nikamma". She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". "Nikamma" also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, "Life In A... Metro" and "Apne".

"Hungama 2", also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit "Hungama". The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Himachal Pradesh's Manali recently. —IANS