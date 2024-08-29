Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff share special posts on National Sports Day

Shilpa Shetty emphasized the essence of sports in celebrating our bodies, minds, and spirits. Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the Indian players with a video highlighting their victories, including six medals.

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others took to their respective social media handles to send out special messages of appreciation to sportspersons.



Taking to Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture along with a message which read, "Happy National Sports Day. Sports isn't just about winning; it's about celebrating our bodies, our minds, and our spirit. This Sports Day, let's inspire each other to reach new heights and achieve our goals."

Jackie Shroff shared a video with pictures of Indian players' achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024.



Sharing the video, he wrote, "Honouring our Indian Athletes at the Olympics."



India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals including five bronze and a silver.



Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.



Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. The shooter clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4.



Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.



Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.



Aman Sehrawat secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.



Rakul Preet Singh also posted a special video to mark this day.



She dropped a video featuring her golf sessions.



"Bahar jao , khelo koodu.happppy national sports day," Rakul captioned the post.



National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.



This day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

