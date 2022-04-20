Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for misinterpreting 'Animal Farm'

Mumbai (PTI): Actress Shilpa Shetty has been trolled on Twitter after she misinterpreted George Orwell's "Animal Farm". The book, based on a dystopian society and the Russian Revolution of 1917, is a social commentary on the Stalinist era in Soviet Union.





As the Council of School Certificate Examination (CISCE) decided to include Harry Potter series in the English Literature syllabus for junior and middle school students, starting from 2017-18, the 41-year-old actress was asked about her views on famous books being a part of the ICSE syllabus by a newspaper.





To which she said, "I think having books like 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Harry Potter' as part of the syllabus is a great move because it cultivates imagination and creativity at a young age. I thinks books like Little Women would also encourage respect towards women at a young age.





"Even 'Animal Farm' should be included as it will teach the little ones to love and care for animals."





Just after her comment, hashtag ShilpaShettyReviews trending on Twitter with people posting jokes a bout other books.





"Children should watch the Wolf of Wall Street. It's about a wolf who worked hard and became a stockbroker. #ShilpaShettyReviews," a Twitterati wrote.





"The Mummy Returns is a great sequel... To Stepmom. #ShilpaShettyReviews," another Twitter user wrote.





Similarly, another user tweeted, "Fifty Shades of Grey is an amazing coloring book. Children will love it." —PTI