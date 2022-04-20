Shilpa Shetty Contributes Rs 21 Lakh to PM-CARES Fund To Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday mentioned that she has pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakhs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and likewise urged individuals to do their bit within the struggle to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Each drop within the ocean counts, so I urge you all to assist struggle this example. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia," she added.

Verify Out Shilpa Shetty's Publish Right here:

Different celebrities who've chipped in help to fight the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Varun Dhawan.

Based on the Ministry of Well being and Household Welfare, the whole variety of optimistic coronavirus instances in India rose to 1023 on Sunday together with 95 recoveries and 27 deaths. (ANI)