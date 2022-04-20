Shilpa Shetty celebrates 41st birthday with Raj Kundra in the most romantic way

Amidst this season of break-ups, actress-turned businesswoman Shilpa Shetty has given us a breather by posting lovey-dovey photographs with her husband Raj Kundra . Warding off reports of them splitting, the 40-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share her birthday pictures with hubby. Donning a pink dress, the 'Dhadkhan' star looked as gorgeous as ever, while Raj pulled off a classy look. In a grand birthday celebration, the couple appeared to be head-over-heels in love with each other. The picture has surfaced after the rumour mill had it that the pair was drifting apart and as a result, Raj was spending maximum of time in office.�
>