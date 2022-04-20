Shilpa Shetty's 'missed Sibling Day' post defines sister goals!

New Delhi: Making up for a "missed Sibling Day" post, actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday shared a rather adorable video clip dedicated solely to her sister, Shamita Shetty.

The 44-year-old posted the super cute video collage on Instagram, where the two sisters can be seen dancing with each other, clicking selfies and enjoying their time.

"Missed #SiblingDay yesterday. So this is for you @shamitashetty_official," the 'Dhadkan' wrote alongside the video.

















She further wrote: "A sister is someone who knows your worst fears and darkest secrets. When your parents don't understand your sister always will (or at least pretends to). If as a woman you don't understand how you can love your sister sooooo much that you can kill for her and wring her neck at the same time... then you are a single child!"

The actor also recalled about days where the sisters used to fight like "cats and dogs."

"But most importantly, I had someone who kept me going on my lowest days amid all the struggles life could throw at me, and for that, I'm forever grateful to you for standing by me," the 'Baazigar' actor wrote.

"It's "US" against the World, always... my Tunke. Ae love ya!" she added.

Shilpa wrapped up her post by extending her "Happy and Blessed Easter" wishes to everyone. (ANI)