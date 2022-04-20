Shilpa 'didn't know' about app's content; Kundra may face ED probe

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty told police that she had no idea about the content of the 'Hot Shots' app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases against Kundra under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) soon, sources said.

Kundra, a Mumbai-based businessman, was arrested by the police on July 19 for alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps.

In her statement given to the police on Friday, Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband's business, police sources said.

She was not linked to the app business in any way, the actor said, as per the sources.

She also told police that she had resigned from the post of director of Kundra's firm Viaan Industries.

The police seized a laptop from Kundra's house during search on Friday and also recovered some bank statements, sources said.

Crime Branch also found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

A Mumbai court on July 20 sent businessman Kundra to police custody till July 23 and in another bail hearing his custody was later extended till July 27.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

—PTI