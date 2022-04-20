Shiksha Mitras Hold Massive Protest In Lucknow Amid Strict Vigil By UP Govt

Lucknow: Even as the Uttar Pradesh government ensured strict vigil against the agitating Shiksha Mitras, thousands of them sneaked into the capital this morning and held a massive protest at the Laxman Mela ground demanding restoration of their plea after it was rejected by the Supreme Court. The state capital has turned into a fortress with security forces being deployed near all the government offices and other places to prevent the agitating Shiksha Mitras from creating a ruckus. Reports of pitched battle between the police and the Shiksha Mitras were also witnessed near Vidhan Sabha and Hazratganj. Last night, Lucknow authorities promulgated section 144 of the CrPC in the state capital and issued advisory to all the districts to not allow the Shiksha Mitras to reach Lucknow but still several thousands of them managed to sneak into the capital. The Shiksha Mitras had announced to stage a massive agitation in Lucknow today after the Yogi Adityanath government failed to redress their problems within a fortnight of the Supreme Court rejecting their plea. Senior Superintendent of Police (Lucknow) Deepak Kumar said that presently the Shiksha Mitras have been holed up at the Laxman Mela ground and would not be allowed to exit. "There is a possibility of some factions holding protest in near the Vidhan Sabha but security forces are on alert as section 144 would be enforced strictly in the district," he said. A report from different adjoining districts of Lucknow says that several thousand Shiksha Mitras have been detained there when they were on way to Lucknow this morning. Around 1.70 lakh Shiksha Mitras are on war path since the SC ruling on July 25 last against them and held district level protest last week. They are also slated to hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 25. The Shiksha Mitras are demanding from the UP government to bring a fresh ordinance and regularise their appointments as assistant teachers with salary at par with the government teachers. The SC had termed the appointment of Shiksha Mitras as assistant teachers as illegal and said that untill they get a TET certificate they cannot be appointed as a teacher. The UP government also tried to talk to a delegation of Shiksha Mitras and had even proposed an adhoc honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month till the matter is sorted out. However, they refused to accept it. UNI