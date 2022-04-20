Shifting Of Families Of Danger Prone Balianala Area Starts In Nainital

Nainital: The process of shifting families living in the danger prone area of Balianala landslip region has started. The families are being shifter to Durgapur area where houses have been constructed under the JNURM scheme. Fifteen families of the area were shifted to their new shelter with the help of the officials of DDA, Municipal Board and the revenue department. Empty houses were also demolished.

A team led by DDA secretary Harbir Singh, SDM Vinod Kumar, EO Nagar Palika Rohitash Sharma started the work of shifting the 15 families which has come under danger after last year's landslide in the monsoon season. The effected areas include Raees Hotel, Krishnapur and Hari Nagar. Last year these families were shifted to alternate shelters made in GIC and GGIC. Since then, the administration had been making plans for alternate houses for the effected families. A total of 66 families were found to be eligible to be shifted into new houses.

People residing in the area were agitated when the team arrived in the area. Peoples' representatives alleged that no notice was given to them to vacate the houses. EO Rohitash Sharma said that since last year, after the landslide, several notices have been given to the residents to vacate the houses, as the danger was immense and lives could be lost if something last year happened again. Localities asked for a few days' time to vacate their houses, but it was not hear and the process of shifting went ahead as planned.