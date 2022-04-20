Shift to Assam, recruit from state, ULFA-I warns tea company

Guwahati: The anti-talk ULFA-I on Thursday demanded Kolkata-based Amalgamated Plantation Pvt Ltd relocate its administrative offices to Assam and recruit only indigenous people of the state in various positions, otherwise it would take action.

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, headed by self-styled commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, in a statement, threatened that the company would not be allowed to do business in Assam and no personnel of the company would be allowed to travel in the state for work purposes.

Accusing the tea company of "exploiting" Assam's indigenous people, the ULFA-I statement said: "You have your company's head office outside Assam where no indigenous personnel from the state is engaged. The liaison office is also not in Assam. You have an administrative office in Assam indeed. But, amazingly, this administrative office is run by temporary contract staff."

--IANS