Shibani Dandekar calls Ankita Lokhande a 'princess of patriarchy'

Mumbai: After Ankita Lokhande slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing late Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs, actress-veejay Shibani Dandekar has come out in support of the latter.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shibani called out Ankita and described her as "princess of patriarchy".

"Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted.

"She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you," Shibani wrote.

Shibani's post was in response to Ankita's remarks against Rhea.

"Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and what's going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression.

"Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time," Ankita posted.

Raising more questions about Rhea, Ankita added: "On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that?"

"I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate," Ankita had concluded.

The late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that came during investigation into his death case.

—IANS