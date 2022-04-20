Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi Tested For Coronavirus

Lucknow: Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi was on Wednesday tested for coronavirus after he was admitted to a hospital here with severe breathing trouble.

The results of the tests are awaited.

At least 35 people in the Uttar Pradesh, including one foreign national, have been infected by the virus. Notably, 11 people have been treated and discharged from the hospitals and no casualties have been reported in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. —ANI



