Shia Waqf Board Chairman Donates Rs 10,000 For Ram Temple At Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on his visit to the birth place of Lord Ram donated Rs 10,000 for the construction of grand Ram Temple at the disputed place.

Rizvi donated the money at the Ram Janambhoomi workshop during his visit on Sunday. Later talking to media, Waseem, said it would be better to win the hearts of the Hindus rather than winning the case for Muslims on Ayodhya dispute."I have visited the Ram Janambhoomi workshops as a secular Muslim and have donated as per my capacity. My donation should be seen as love for the Ram Temple and to create a brotherhood in the country," he said.

Waseem further said every secular Muslim wants that the dispute on Ayodhya temple between the Hindus and Muslims should end and a grand Ram temple be constructed in Ayodhya as there is no need of any mosque there.

"I have already proposed in the Supreme Court that an Aman-e-mosque should be constructed in Lucknow," he said while claiming that once the Ram Temple construction starts then many more secular Muslims would come forward and give donations for it.

Waseem is always in the limelight for supporting the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and is on the hit list of the terrorist for terming the Madarsas the nursery of the terrorist.

Last week UP government had given Y-category security to Waseem after two terrorists were arrested from Bulandshahr, who were planning to attack the Shia Waqf Board chairman. UNI