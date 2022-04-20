Shia Personal Law Board Queers Pitch Over Ayodhya Issue

Lucknow: Amid crucial meeting between spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday morning, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi received a major setback when All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) announced its support to All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on the vexed Ayodhya issue.

Sri Sri reached the Chief Minister's residence here at 0930 hrs and was closeted with him for around 40 minutes. Though the details of the discussion between the two were not disclosed immediately, sources said that the talks centred around Ayodhya. Mediapersons were not even allowed to enter the road leading to the CM's residence. Sri Sri is expected to meet several Muslim leaders, both Shia and Sunni, in the state capital today. He will proceed to Ayodhya tomorrow.

There were speculation that the spiritual guru would be meeting AIMPLB vice-chairperson and Shia leader Maulana Kalbe Sadiq in Lucknow today, but the latter was reportedly on Kashmir visit and was expected to return to Lucknow late tonight. The spiritual leader is also likely to visit the residence of one Amarnath Mishra, a Hindu leader, in the old city during the day. Meanwhile, AISPLB spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas announced that their organisation will support the stand taken by the AIMPLB on the Ayodhya issue. "We stand by All India Muslim Personal Law Board on the Ram Mandir issue. We will accept the court verdict but such talks won't be fruitful and the Board will not accept any formula in which the Muslims have to surrender," the Maulana said. Meanwhile, Maulana Zahir Abbas Rizvi, president of the Shia Ulema Board, told UNI from Mumbai that there was no question of any surrender by Muslims on the Ram temple issue. He, however, stressed the need for unity among the Muslims. UNI

"First we will have to unite, then only any fruitful talks can be started," he said.

Maulana Rizvi, who is also the member of the AISPLB, said there should be a consensus among Muslims so that their genuine demands are not ignored.

However, the different stands taken by AISPLB are said to be the reason of their dispute with UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi.

Earlier, the AIMPLB, too, had rejected Sri Sri's offer of talks for amicable resolution to the Ram temple issue and said that only the court could solve the matter. Mr Rizvi, who was in Delhi today, told UNI that he was busy in preparing draft of his formula for solving the Ayodhya issue. The formula is likely to be placed before the Supreme Court during its hearing slated to commence from December 5, he said. Reacting to the stand taken by AISPLB, Mr Rizvi said everyone was free to take any stand. "I have nothing to say on it and will submit my formula for resolving the issue in the court," he said.UNI



