Shia Personal Law Board presents modern 'nikahnama' to ensure equal rights for women

LUCKNOW: At a time when the issue of triple "talaq" is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court, the All-India Shia Personal law Board on Friday came up with what it called a modern format of the "nikahnama". According to board office-bearers, in the modern rule book pertaining to marriage of Muslims, women have also been given equal rights to divorce. Among other things, the new-look "nikaahnama" draft empowers women with equal rights within the Indian Constitution's framework, they said. Board spokesman Maulana Yasoob Abbas handed over the document to Shia cleric and Board Vice-Chairman Kalb-e-Sadiq after which he exhorted the community to implement it across the country. Maulana Abbas said that Islam gave equal rights to both men and women, and added that the board will try to thrash out a solution to the "triple talaq" issue and also present its side before the apex court. Maulana Kalb-e-Sadiq has endorsed the draft and hoped it will get unanimous support from everyone. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a non-governmental body that oversees the application of Muslim personal law in the country, opposes any ban on triple "talaq" and polygamy. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by women's rights activists who want declaration of triple "talaq" -- whereby Muslim men can divorce their wives by simply stating their intention three times orally -- as unconstitutional. The Constitution of India allows most religions, including Muslims, who are the biggest religious minority group in India, to regulate matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance through their own civil code. �IANS