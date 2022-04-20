Shia Personal Law Board Calls For Ban On Cow Slaughter

Lucknow: The Shia Personal Law Board on Tuesday called for an amicable settlement to the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and sought a blanket ban on cow slaughter.

At the fifth meeting of its executive, members of the body raised the issue of cow slaughter and it was unanimously decided that in view of the tensions between two communities, it was in the interest of all that the government ban it. In Quran, the members said, slaughtering of the cow was said to be against the tenets of Islam and should henceforth be banned.

A cleric from the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer, Syyed Jail Obaidin Ali Khan openly discussed the controversy surrounding cow slaughter and called for an end to it. "In the background of the rising tensions and the laid down sayings in Quran, we should ban slaughter of cows and sale of its meat," he said. He also said that the custom of triple talaaq in modern day was not feasible, irrelevant and against the spirit of Quran. Other speakers also agreed that when a marriage is solemnised with the consent of the bride and the groom, even a matter like divorce should have the consent of both.