Shia Leader Waseem Rizvi Says Again Threatened Over Ayodhya Film

Lucknow: Controversial Shia leader and chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi has alleged that he had received threat calls over his feature film ' Ayodhya' which is scheduled to hit the silver screen next month.

On Sunday night, Mr Rizvi informed the Lucknow police about the threat call and lodged a First Imformation Report at Sadatganj police station.

"The alleged person who identified himself as Abdul Memon, asked me not to release my upcoming film Ayodhya and threatened to burn the cinema hall screening it. I have also recorded the threat call in my mobile," Rizvi told reporters here on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said an investigation was underway. The teaser of the controversial film, released recently in Lucknow, sparked protests. Mr Rizvi had also acted in this film. The maverick leader hailed the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government to set up a 221 meter tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya which would give a 'fillip to tourism in the state.' UNI