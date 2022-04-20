Shia Leader To Launch Movie On Babri Mosque Demolition

Lucknow: To underline the role of radical Muslims in misguiding youth of the community since Babri mosque issue, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi will launch a movie to portray actual happenings of the issue.

Write and producer of the movie on Ram Janm Bhumi, dispute site in Ayodhya, Mr Rizvi here at launching of trailer of movie on Monday, said that film will clear the picture about disputed site and will underline role of radicals to escalate the issue.

Mr Rizvi said that hatred between two communities were escalated by radicals from both side leaders for political gains. He said that controversial content was avoided in the movie and many parts were shooted with high security.

Executive producer of the movie Vivek Agarwal said that past incidents were recreated and violent scenes were captured with caution. He said that film does not have any content which can rise communal hatred.

The film will release in last week of December and amid heating rallies and gatherings film can be bone of contention for the public. Also, sources said that Mr Rizvi places next move for media attention and political gains. UNI