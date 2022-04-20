Shia Board Chief Compares Owaisi To Baghdadi

Ballia: UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has mounted a scathing attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and has compared him with slain Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

Rizvi has alleged that Owaisi is pushing Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed through his speeches.

"There is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his ''zabaan'' (speeches) is creating terror through it. He is pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed. It is high time that there should be a ban on him and the Muslim Personal Law Board," he said.

Rizvi''s remarks against Owaisi have come after the AIMIM chief''s views on the recent historic Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case. Owaisi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

Rizvi is known for his pro-BJP stand and has recently donated a sum of Rs 51,000 for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. He has also welcomed the court verdict on the issue. --IANS