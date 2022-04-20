SHEWA Society Organizes Webinar On Cancer Prevention

Dehradun (The Hawk): Nowadays, cancer is the second most deadly disease in the world. World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February, on this day and all the people are made aware as how to avoid Cancer and its treatment.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, a webinar was organized by Sanjay Orthopaedic, Spine and Maternity Center and SHEWA Society Jakhan, Dehradun in which people were made aware about cancer. Dr. Sujata Sanjay, obstetrician who has been honored by the President of India in 2016, told that regular cleaning of the private parts and vaccination are the best ways to prevent cervical cancer.

Dr. Gaurav Sanjay who is a well-trained Orthopaedic surgeon who has worked in many countries such as America, UK. Hong Kong, Japan and Canada, gave detailed information about bone cancer and said that the legs which were cut earlier today are being saved with multi-disciplinary modern medical and surgical treatments by limb salvage surgery.

Guinness, Limca and India Book Record Holder Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay said that air, water, food are necessary for any person to live. Adulteration in food and pollution in the air has become the main cause of cancer. Talking about some lifestyle related habits of tobacco chewing, smoking and drinking are fuelling the fire hence the number of cancer patient are increasing day by day like mouth cancer by taking tobacco and gutkha, liver cancer from drinking and lung cancer by smoking. Dr. Sanjay told in simple words, the uncontrolled growth of cells of any part of the body is called cancer. If a person has cancer symptoms such as lumps, swelling, dilated brings over swelling, unbearable pain in any part of the body should be seen immediately by a trained doctor near you. He believes that if only a few people change their lifestyle after listening to this lecture, then the purpose of this lecture is fulfilled.