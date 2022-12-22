Sherlock Holmes require 3 lives to investigate the land loot case in Srinagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The case of the uncounted leases in Srinagar, J&K, has the potential to turn Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes upside down. The narrative of government property leases in Kashmir was one of the most deep puzzles the master detective had ever encountered.

It's interesting to note that two Kashmiris launched a tenacious campaign against the theft of state-owned land in Kashmir, and they have been engaged in protracted court battles against all obstacles and threats ever since.

PIL 14 of 2012 was filed by Mohammad Rafiq Zargar of Gulmarg against the state of J&K.

The PIL demanded information and factors that were taken into account when leases were granted on government property in Gulmarg.

Another Kashmiri, Pahalgam Peoples Welfare Organisation versus the State of J&K, filed PIL 484 of 2010 on their behalf. The petitioner had requested information regarding lease allocations and the factors taken into account in such allocations in Pahalgam.

The goal of these locals' campaign was to get the government to be transparent about lease allocations in Kashmir's various health resorts and cities and towns.

The information is shocking, if not downright frightening.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah, a former chief minister, was given leases on 9 kanals and 14 marlas and 6 kanals and 13 marlas in Srinagar's Sonwar neighbourhood under survey numbers 8 and 8/1, respectively.

The former chief minister is still in ownership of the land. Similar to this, the late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, father of Dr. Farooq, acquired 11 Kanals and 5 Marlas in Srinagar's Kothibagh neighbourhood. The lease in this case expired on October 11, 2020, yet the tenants of the late Sheikh who own the property are still occupying it illegally and operating stores there.

Raman Mattoo, a former minister, and others were given 14 Kanals on Gupkar Road to rent. The site is still being illegally used by the former minister even though the contract terminated on July 16, 2008.

The 6 Kanals and 7 Marlas in the Kothibagh area were leased to Bakshi Bashir Ahmad, the son of the previous chief minister of J&K, Bakshi Gulam Mohammad.

The legal successors of the lessee have still not given up possession of the land, despite the fact that the lease expired in 2002, having lasted the full 99 years allowed by land lease legislation, according to reports.

28 Kanals and 16 Marlas of property close to Lal Chowk in the city centre were leased out to Tyndall Biscoe and Mallinson society.

The society has been occupying the site unlawfully since the lease terminated on March 14, 2015.

On February 9, 2018, a report alleging that the society had broken the lease's terms was delivered to the deputy commissioner (Srinagar) under the reference number AC-443/N.

According to senior government officials, "the J&K criminal branch is also looking into the situation."

To M/S Kashmir Talkies, a lease for one kanal of land in Lal Chowk was granted (Palladium Cinema). On November 27, 2004, the lease came to an end.

In the Rajbagh neighbourhood of Srinagar, 165 Kanals and 13 Marlas were leased by the Silk Factory, Drug Research Laboratory, and HARCO (Rahim and Co).

Although the lease was over in July 1971, the tenants are still in illegal possession of the land.

The same sources said that S. Prithpal Singh had a lease on 2 Kanals and 19 Marlas of public property in Srinagar's Gogji Bagh neighbourhood that expired in 2003. The lessee continues to occupy the land illegally.

"In a similar manner, 10 Kanals and 6 Marlas in the Kothibagh area were leased to one Dewan Nand Lal and others; the lease ended on October 11, 2020, but the lessee has not yet given up ownership of the property.

According to additional sources, "M/S D.P. Bhosla Pvt Limited was assigned 30 Kanals of public land in the Pantha Chowk area and the lease terminated in 2007 without the successors-in-interest relinquishing the possession."

15 Kanals and 8 Marlas were given to one Sardar Ganda Singh. Despite the expiration of the lease, the original lessee's successors continue to hold possession.

In the Shaheed Gunj neighbourhood of Srinagar, one Ram Nath Kapoor received a lease for 11 Kanals and 2 Marlas; the contract terminated in 1958 without the lessee turning over control to the government.

Top sources claimed that majority of these beneficiaries would have to give up prime parcels of land that were being utilised for business purposes once the Land Grants Rules 2022 were put into effect.

The Pandora's Box is there. The notification of land grants regulations 2022 by the UT government, according to sources, "has already lifted the lid off this box.

(Inputs from Agencies)