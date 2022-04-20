Sheridan Smith cast as a dwarf in 'Snow White' prequel

Los Angeles: Sheridan Smith, Rob Brydon and Alexandra Roach have been cast as dwarves in "The Huntsman". The trio will star in the "Snow White and the Huntsman" prequel alongside Nick Frost, who is reprising his role as Nion, said The Hollywood Reporter. Jessica Chastain is to star as Chris Hemsworth's love interest in the spin-off. Kristen Stewart is not reprising her role as Snow White, as "The Huntsman" will be set before the events of the first movie. Charlize Theron will be back as Queen Ravenna, while Emily Blunt is expected to play a new villain. Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is stepping in to direct "The Huntsman", after earning an Oscar nomination for his visual effects work on the first movie. The prequel was originally supposed to be directed by Frank Darabont, but he quit the project in January. Universal Pictures releases "The Huntsman" on April 22, 2016. PTI