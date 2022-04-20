Shelter Home Horror: 26 Girls Go Missing In UP's Pratapgarh, Third Incident In The State

Pratapgarh: The attack on minors in the recent past continues to shock the nation as yet another 'horror' shelter home has come to light in the state after Deoria and Hardoi.This time 26 girls have been found missing in Pratapgarh, making it the third such incident to be unearthed here, police said on Thursday.

The authorities led by District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar raided the shelter homes at Achalpur and Asthabhuja nagar on Wednesday night and found the lapses. Later the Achalpur centre run by one Indrajeet Singh closed down the shelter home.

However, the shelter home at Asthabhuja Nagar run by one Rama Mishra, a BJP leader, has claimed to produce the missing girls.

The DM told reporters on Thursday that the girls are not missing but 'absent' and the owners of the shelter homes were asked to produce them.

"We are investigating the matter and if some is found fishy we will register FIR against the shelter homes and its owners," he said.

According to the raid detail, the DM first raided the girl shelter home in Achalpur on Wednesday night and found that 15 girls are missing. Surprisingly, in the register there were names of 15 girls staying in the shelter home but not a single girl was found there.

The shelter home owners claimed that the girls were away for work. The DM found several other irregularities in the shelter home where there were no place for cooking or CCTV cameras. Later the DM team went to the girls shelter home in Asthabhuja where against the registration of 16 girls, only one was found there.

The owner Rama Mishra, informed the team that the girls are away on their personal work. The shelter home did not have any record of the girls going out of the home and coming back nor they had installed the CCTV cameras.

The owner was also the former ward member and district president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, police added. UNI