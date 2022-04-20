Sheikh Hasina Longest Serving Female Leader In World: Survey

Dhaka: The name of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been placed in the list of longest serving famous female world leaders.

Hasina has crossed the records of famous female heads of governments in states, including Indira Gandhi of India, Margaret Thatcher of Britain and Chandrika Kumaratunga of Sri Lanka.

Hasina is now an icon of resurrection of women, according to a recent survey by WikiLeaks. Dame Pearlette Louisy, Governor General of Saint Lucia, is the longest serving female head of the state. She remained in power from September 11, 1997 till December 31, 2017. That is to say, she ruled the country for 20 years and 105 days. But, she is not very famous in the world politics. Vigdis Finnbogadottir of Iceland remained the head of the state from August 1, 1980 till August 1, 1996. She was also not a familiar name in the world politics. Dame Uzenin, as Prime Minister of Domenika, ruled her country for 14 years and 328 days, from July 21, 1980 till June 14, 1995.

Mary McAleese was the female President of Ireland, for 13 years and 364 days. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on the top of female heads of states in the world. Assuming power on November 22, 2005, she is still running the country.

Hasina is now performing the duty of Prime Minister for the fourth time, including thrice at a straight.

At first, she became the Prime Minister from 1996 till 2001, then she returned to power in 2008. In a national election held on December 30, 2018, her party got maximum seats in Parliament. She took oath as the Prime Minister for three consecutive years, on January 7, 2019. She has already completed 15 years as the Prime Minister and now, she is into one year of her fourth term.

Sheikh Hasina is the lone head of the government, who crossed the records of Margaret Thatcher of Britain.

Thatcher ruled Britain for 11 years and 208 days from May 4, 1979 till November 28, 1990.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India for over 15 years, at different times.

Chandrika Kumarantunga of Sri Lanka performed duties as both the Prime Minister and the President for 11 years and seven days.

Four female longest serving heads of states and governments are well known in the world. These women, including Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel and Sheikh Hasina, gave a new direction and new possibilities to their respective countries. After assuming power for the fourth time, Ms Hasina has crossed the records of other famous female world leaders. UNI