Shehzadas will blame EVMs after LS poll results: Amit Shah takes swipe at Rahul, Akhilesh

Shah asserted the BJP's determination to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in BJP-NDA's '400 paar' target, citing significant developments under PM Modi's leadership.

Deoria (UP): Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that they will blame EVMs for their defeat after the Lok Sabha election results are out.

"On June 4 after counting of votes, the two 'Shehzadas' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say that they lost the elections due to faulty EVMs. They have decided that they will blame the EVM for their defeat," Shah said in an election rally in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Both the Congress and Samajwadi Party are constituents in the Opposition INDIA bloc and they have a seat-sharing arrangement in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In March this year, accusing the BJP of subverting democratic institutions, Rahul Gandhi said: "Modi can't win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI, and I-T. We asked the Election Commission to count the VVPAT also. But our demand hasn't been accepted."

Accusing the Congress of scaring the nation concerning the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP government will take back PoK as it belongs to India.

"Congress is scaring the nation by saying that don't talk about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as Pakistan has an atom bomb. Rahul baba, we the people of BJP are not scared of the atomic bomb. PoK belongs to India and we will take it back," Amit Shah said at an election rally here.

Meanwhile, as the country enters the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday exuded confidence and said that slogans like '400 paar' and 'phir ek baar Modi Sarkar' have not happened suddenly but due to changes in the country in the last 10 years.

CM Yogi told ANI that on June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar'.

"Today, '400 paar' has become the mantra for the common man. Everywhere you can hear 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar- Abki baar 400 paar'. This has not happened suddenly but due to the changes in the country in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. This has happened through works in sectors like highways, railways, AIIMS, IIT, IIM, Har Ghar Nal se Jal, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. The sensitivity of the government can be seen through the poor welfare schemes. On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar'," he said.

Attacking the opposition's INDIA bloc, Yogi Adityanath said that these people have made the most mockery of the Constitution.

—ANI