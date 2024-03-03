    Menu
    World

    Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Shehbaz Sharif secures a second term as Pakistan's Prime Minister, leading a coalition of PML-N and PPP, after winning a majority in the new Parliament. Faces opposition from PTI's Omar Ayub Khan amid parliamentary ruckus. Oath ceremony scheduled at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

    PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif

    Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament.

    Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house.

    Shehbaz's challenger Omar Ayub Khan of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 votes.

    The session of the new parliament convened amid ruckus and sloganeering by PTI-backed lawmakers.

    Shehbaz will be administered the oath of office on Monday at the Presidential mansion, Aiwan-e-Sadr.

    Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections.

    —PTI

    Categories :WorldTags :Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Coalition Government PML-N and PPP Coalition Omar Ayub Khan PTI Pakistan General Elections 2023 Parliamentary Majority Pakistan Aiwan-e-Sadr Oath Ceremony
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in