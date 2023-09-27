Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh bag International Emmy Awards nominations

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Jim Sarbh have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023 in their respective categories.

Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'. He will be competing against ustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

Taking to Instagram, Shah shared her reaction to getting an Emmy nomination.

She shared a post which she captioned, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime.”

Vir Das also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy my second iEmmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle.”

Jim Sarbh wrote, “I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani Big love to everyone who helped create the show.”

Earlier it was announced that Producer Ektaa R Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony.

The special award will be given to Ektaa on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.

