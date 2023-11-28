Sheetal Devi becomes world No 1 para archer

    Menu
    Sports

    November28/ 2023
    Para Archery Stars Shine: Sheetal Devi Claims World No. 1, Rakesh Kumar at No. 3, and Sarita Climbs to World No. 6 After Asian Success

    New Delhi: Fresh from winning two gold medals at the Para Asian Games, Sheetal Devi jumped two places to become world No 1 in the women's compound open section of the para world archery rankings.

    Rakesh Kumar, who won three gold medals at recently-concluded Para Asian Championship, also moved up two places to become world No 3, behind Nathan Macqueen of Great Britain and Matteo Bonacina of Italy.

    Indian para archer Sarita, who returned with a bronze medal at the Bangkok Asian Championships was the highest gainer, moving up seven places to become world No 6 in Tuesday's update.

    —PTI

