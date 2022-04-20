She seems excited: Kangana on Priyanka's engagement

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said on Wednesday she spoke to Priyanka Chopra, who has reportedly gotten engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, and the "Quantico" star seemed "excited and happy".

Rumours of Priyanka and Nick's engagement started coming in after the actor pulled out of Salman Khan's forthcoming film "Bharat".

There were speculations that Priyanka—who has never spoken about her relationship with Nick—got engaged to the popstar on her birthday and would tie the knot this year.

Kangana, who co-starred with Priyanka in "Fashion", said she spoke to the actor and congratulated her.

When asked if she's looking forward to Priyanka's wedding, Kangana told reporters, "I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very... She seems excited and very happy.

"If such an event is taking place, I'd love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited with weddings and engagements."

The actor was speaking at Vogue beauty awards, here tonight.

When asked if Priyanka confirmed the wedding date to her, Kangana said, "Not to me".