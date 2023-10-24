Shawn Levy shares new details on ‘Stranger Things 5’, ‘Deadpool 3’, new ‘Star Wars’ project

Los Angeles: Director Shawn Levy, who is best known for helming projects such as ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Free Guy’, has given his most recent updates on ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Stranger Things’ and a new mystery ‘Star Wars’ project.



As both of his most awaited features are still on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and the recently concluded WGA strikes, the director spoke on the impact of these strikes on his projects while dishing out additional details.



Speaking to Variety, the director detailed the importance of the strikes in delaying production of ‘Stranger Things 5’ and said: “I can say with confidence I think every actor, director, producer, writer and crew member want to get back to work. I think that everyone in ‘Stranger Things’ is hungry to make the next season. However, none of that can happen unless there is a fair and equitable deal made.”



Talking about the ageing of the franchise’ actors, Levy added: “We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly. This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup."



He added: "The 1980s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us.”



Levy then went on to elaborate on his new ‘Star Wars’ feature, saying: “When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a ‘Star Wars’ movie, her central mandate to me was ‘I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a ‘Star Wars’ story.



“So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused due to the WGA strike, but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie", he added.



The filmmaker also elaborated on ‘Deadpool 3’ and how it may be affected, now that it is the part of a more child-friendly MCU. He said: “The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on ‘Deadpool’ is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film.



“My ‘Deadpool’ movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan (Reynolds) and I had hoped when we started off. So I’m going into the development of my 'Star Wars' movie with a similar optimism, and faith that my instincts will be allowed to lead the way.”



There are still some new additions being made to the plot of 'Stranger Things' final season, though its plot is still very much the same as the gang now decide to take the battle to the Upside Down, following the destruction wrecked by Vecna as the mysterious world has now collided on to the town of Hawkins and cut it open.



'Deadpool 3' plot details are entirely hidden though it has been confirmed that it will still possess all the blood, violence, and swearing from the older movies.



It will also see Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, as this time the actor will be donning the comic-accurate suit of the character.

