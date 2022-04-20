Shatrughan Sinha Meets Akhilesh In Lucknow

Lucknow: Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Tuesday, setting of speculations about his future course of action.

The meeting lasted more than an hour but the details were not revealed. Sources say that the two held discussions on the likelihood of the BJP denying Sinha a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting created a flutter in political circles as the actor-turned-politician has been daggers drawn with the party and has often publicly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Talking to media persons later, the veteran Bollywood actor lauded the Indian Air Force for striking the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp deep in Pakistan but cautioned people from celebrating the surgical strikes as yet.

"It certainly is a time of joy but not for celebrations yet," he said, adding that the entire nation was with the Prime Minister as he was the 'mukhiya' of the country.

Till the air strikes reach their logical conclusion, we should be cautious, he said. "I have tweeted my greetings on the matter and am of the view that such action was very much desired so as to deter people from attempting another Pulwama," he said.