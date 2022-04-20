Sharp Shooter Shot Dead In Police Encounter

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has gunned down a sharp shooter during an encounter in the state capital this morning. The deceased criminal has been identified as Sunil Sharma, on whom the UP police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000. The criminal was said to be a sharp shooter of Saleem gang. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told UNI that on an information police surrounded the criminals in Gomti Nagar extension early this morning. But suddenly, the criminals started firing on the police but they were saved as they were wearing bullet proof jackets. Later, when police retaliated, one criminal was critically injured while another managed to flee. Sharma was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. A pistol and large quantity of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the criminal. The SSP said the deceased criminal was involved in n the murder of Lucknow ward Councillor Pappu Pandey in 2013. The criminal was also involved in threatening traders of Lucknow from jail and one month back he fled from the police custody while appearing in the court. UNI